Harford library’s 9th annual Comic-Con celebrates all things ‘Geek’

Other special activities at Comic-Con include “Nerdy Story Time” from 10:15 to 11 a.m.; BEAM from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; D & D Character Workshop from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; “Robo Petting Zoo” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; a trivia contest from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; “Family Friendly Virtual Reality” from 1 to 2:30 p.m.; “Soul Caliber 6 Tournament” from 1:30 to 3 p.m.; “Dungeons & Dragons” from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; teen crafts including Dragon Eye from 2 to 4 p.m.; artist panel from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; art workshop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and sewing craft (for those ages 8 and older) from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.