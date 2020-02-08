Dr. William B. Allen will discuss civility from the perspective of the first president at the Abingdon library on Friday, Feb. 21.
“Hiding Our Vices From Others: George Washington’s Guide to Civility” is the topic of the discussion, which is part of Choose Civility Harford County and is sponsored by Harford County Public Library in partnership with Harford County Government.
Almost everyone has a story to share about uncivil behavior. Most people seem to agree that there could be more civility in our everyday lives but don’t know where to start, according to a new release from the library. During this program, Allen will provide an amusing and insightful look on the subject from the perspective of the United States’ first president, George Washington.
Allen is a member of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees and has a long and esteemed career in education. Currently, he is a visiting scholar in residence at the University of Colorado-Boulder. He served on the United States National Council for the Humanities and was chairman and member of the United States Commission on Civil Rights.
“Dr. Allen is a brilliant scholar, and we are so fortunate to have him speak at the Abingdon Library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a prepared statement. “His scholarship in the founding of the United States and its leaders, and particularly George Washington, will make for a lively and informative discussion.”
The Feb. 21 discussion is free and open to the public. It will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Abingdon Library, located at 2510 Tollgate Road.
Advanced registration is recommended by visiting HCPLonline.org or calling 410-638-3990.