COVID-19-compliant Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour in Bel Air will take place over eight days this year

By Aegis staff
The Aegis
Feb 18, 2021 5:00 AM

If you’re a beer or wine enthusiast, a lover of chocolate and sweets, and have a desire to safely support local small business owners, then the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s fifth annual Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour” next month is for you.

The 2021 Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour will be a modified COVID-19-compliant version of what event-goers have come to know and love over the previous four years, according to a news release, as Harford County is following all CDC recommendations for socially distancing and wearing a mask.

The 2021 Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour will look a little different this year because of COVID-19 protocols.
The 2021 Chocolate, Brew & Wine Tour will look a little different this year because of COVID-19 protocols. (Courtesy Bel Air Downtown Alliance)

The redesigned experience will see the tour extended from one day to eight, stretching from Saturday, March 6, to Saturday, March 13. Tour-goers can spread out their visits across all eight days to help ensure that crowd sizes stay small. The price remains $55 per ticket.

Instead of checking in at restaurants, tour-goers will come by the Bel Air Armory in the days leading up to the event to pick-up a Tour Swag Bag. In place of credentials, tour-goers will receive a brochure highlighting all the details needed to explore the various stops.

Individually-wrapped chocolates and sweets will be included in swag bag, instead of vendors serving people in the restaurants. Tickets will be distributed for any sweets that aren’t included in the swag bag, which can be redeemed at those business locations.

Drink tickets will still be distributed to redeem at the pubs and restaurants, with the featured beer or wine printed on each ticket. People must be seated to be served and party sizes are limited to six people. Tickets can be redeemed at any time during the eight-day period.

For the first time, tour-goers will be entered into a raffle to win prizes such as gift cards to restaurants, barber shops and boutiques. Tour-goers who visit all participating locations and share photos with #CBWT2021 on social media will be entered to win VIP tickets to the Maryland State BBQ Bash.

More than a dozen Bel Air businesses are participating in the event, including: AleCraft Brewery, Bel Air Liquors, Black Eyed Suzie’s, Independent Brewing Company, MaGerk’s, Main Street Tower, Sean Bolan’s Irish Pub, Vagabond Sandwich Company, Coffee Coffee, Crossroads Bistro, Flavor Cupcakery, Log Cabin Chocolates, Sunny Day Cafe, The Nest on Main and YogaFresh Bel Air.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit downtownbelair.com/chocolate-brew-wine-tour/.

