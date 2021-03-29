Harford County Education Foundation announces sixth annual Golf Classic

On May 3, the Harford County Education Foundation will host the sixth annual Chip in Fore Kids Golf Classic.
The Chip in Fore Kids Golf Classic will take place at the Maryland Golf and Country Club in Bel Air and will offer contests, prizes and raffles, including Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast courtesy of Chick-fil-A at Constant Friendship, lunch and beverage carts on the course filled with snacks. A full bar cocktail reception and deluxe dinner will be served following the outing.
“The tournament was established to offer golfers and sponsors a great opportunity to invest in our Harford County educators and students, while having a great time networking and enjoying time on the links,” said Warren Hamilton, golf committee chair.
Team photos will be available courtesy of MidAtlantic Photographic, LLC. The golf classic is a four-person team scramble with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. Individual golfers are welcome. To RSVP or to get more information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Warren at whamilton@oakcontracting.com.
The Chip in Fore Kids Golf Classic is co-chaired by Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools, and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman. Oak Contracting is the title sponsor sponsor of the event.
The Harford County Education Foundation was founded in 2004 to support the students of Harford County Public Schools by equipping them with the critical tools and resources they need to achieve academic and personal success, with an emphasis on those in the most need of support, according to a news release. To learn more about Harford County Education Foundation visit us at www.harfordeducaton.org or www.fb.com/harfordeducation.