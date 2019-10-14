Guests of Ballet Chesapeake’s performances are invited to give back to their community by bringing new, unwrapped gifts to support Toys for Tots. Donation boxes will be positioned throughout the venue for attendees to donate a gift for children in need. Tickets went on sale Oct. 11 and can be purchased by visiting www.balletchesapeake.org or calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19 to $25 in advance; $30 at the door.