Advertisement

Harford celebrates 19 champions for children, youth

The Aegis |
Jul 20, 2019 | 11:00 AM
Harford celebrates 19 champions for children, youth
Harford County’s 2019 Champions for Children & Youth Award winners were recognized at a recent breakfast. Pictured, back row from left, Kevin Keegan, chair, Harford County Local Management Board, with daughter Skyelar, Dr. Austin Hill, Alvo Antonelli, Diana Reeves, Kim Ashman and Badia Khalid-Manning, 2019 Champions for Children and Youth; Patrick Vincenti, Harford County Council; and Laurie Rajala, director, Harford County Local Management Board; middle row from left, Melissa Stout and Christina Douglas, 2019 Champion for Children and Youth; Brandy Naughton, vice chair, Harford County Local Management Board; Hailey Allen, Rhonda Davis, Caitlin White, Dennis Reimann, and Sue Rattman accepting for Dr. Susan Austin, 2019 Champions for Children and Youth; and Amber Shrodes, director, Harford County Department of Community Services; and front row from left, Heidi Johnson, Katherine Butterfield, Holly Dixon, Alexandra Abell, Skylar Rutka and Connie Carnes accepting for Jennifer Cox, 2019 Champions for Children and Youth. Mario Nandalal, 2019 Champion for Children and Youth, is not pictured. (Courtesy Harford County Governme / Baltimore Sun)

Nineteen people who have improved the lives of local youth were honored at the 2019 Champions for Children and Youth Awards June 21 at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Center in Bel Air.

The awards presented by the Harford County Department of Community Services’ Local Management Board celebrate professionals, volunteers and youth who go above and beyond to help young people in our community.

Advertisement

Kevin Keegan, chair of the Harford County Local Management Board, opened the ceremony and presented the awards along with Brandy Naughton, vice-chair.

This year’s recipients were Alexandra Abell, Hailey Allen, Alvo Antonelli, Kim Ashman, Dr. Susan Austin, Katherine Butterfield, Jennifer Cox, Rhonda Davis, Holly Dixon, Christina Douglas, Dr. Austin Hill, Heidi Johnson, Badia Khalid-Manning, Mario Nandalal, Dennis Reimann, Diana Reeves, Skylar Rutka, Melissa Stout and Caitlin White.

“What impresses me most is how the community comes together to take care of our neighbors, providing opportunities to assist others in being successful in achieving their future goals and removing barriers to those goals,” Keegan said of the nominees.

[More Maryland news] Security being increased at Baltimore city buildings after fired IT employee gained ‘unfettered access’ to sensitive areas »

Each nominee received framed artwork by Ethan Boeren, a fifth-grader at Red Pump Elementary School. Each year the committee chooses a piece of art, created by a local child for the Champions for Children Award, to symbolize the work being done to enhance the lives of young people in Harford County.

“Harford County cares deeply about our youth,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “This year’s honorees and sponsors have helped to support their education, health and safety, and we are proud to celebrate these champions in our community.”

Harford Cable Network filmed this year’s event, which will air Fridays in August at 7 p.m.

Latest Harford County

The Harford County Local Management Board works continually to improve outcomes for children, youth and families in the community. For more information, contact 410-638-3166 or lmb@harfordcountymd.gov.

Advertisement
Advertisement