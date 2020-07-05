Harford County Chamber Education Foundation awards $11,650 in scholarships

Business, Finance, and Information Technology Scholarship: Christian Walker. Christian is a recent graduate of C. Milton Wright High School and will be attending University of Georgia in the Fall. Christian already has vast experience in leadership acting as the Harford County Public Schools’ Student Member on the Board of Education, the Harford County Chamber of Commerce’s C.O.N.E.C.T. liaison, the Co-Founder & Lead Coordinator of Harford County Student Mental Health Council, and Founder of C. Milton Wright’s Principal’s Action Committee. Christian plans to earn a Business degree in Information Technology with a concentration in Data Analytics. He hopes to use the skills he’ll learn in business and analytics to make community services and social programs more effective and inspire a new generation of impassioned leaders.