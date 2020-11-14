Harford’s first continuing care retirement community, Carsins Run at Eva Mar, breaks ground

Carsins Run at Eva Mar, Harford County’s first continuing care retirement community, broke ground on Oct. 21.
The groundbreaking marked the start of construction on the newly designed Carsins Run at Eva Mar Manor Homes and sales center. The $100 million project is being built on 47 acres near the Amyclae development off Route 543 in Bel Air. When completed, the project will include 137 independent living residences in two apartment buildings and three Manor Homes. Additionally, there will be 12 comprehensive nursing and 12 memory care apartments as well as 32 assisted living residences.
The Manor Homes will be condo-style apartments with large floor plans located in small neighborhood-style settings. The retirement living campus will include three Manor Homes with 40 total apartments in two- to three- story buildings. There will be 10 apartments in one and 15 apartments in each of the other two Manor Home buildings. The first Manor Home is expected to be completed by fall 2021. More than 50 independent living residences have been reserved.
“We are so excited to be breaking ground on this important project. Harford County has been losing its seniors for decades to neighboring counties that have continuing care retirement communities. We want to keep our seniors here in Harford County enjoying what they love,” said Carsins Run President and CEO Sue Shea. “We have options for everyone looking to live maintenance free as they age in place right here in Harford County.”
Carins Run Board member and future Carsins Run resident Bill Seccurro spoke at the event and thanked the Carsins Run team for their commitment to this project that will make his future in Harford County possible. He went on to say that he looks forward to moving in and enjoying what promises to be “resort-like” living.
Numerous Harford County officials and state officials were in attendance. A proclamation from Gov. Larry Hogan was presented by Maryland Secretary of Commerce, Kelly Schulz. A proclamation was also presented from the office of County Executive Barry Glassman. Harford County Councilman Robert Wagner later presented a citation to Carsins Run commemorating the day and delegates Teresa Reilly and Mike Griffith also presented a citation on behalf of the Harford County Delegation of the Maryland General Assembly.
“COVID-19 has made us all keenly aware of how important it is to not only have family close by, but also ensure they are in a safe and comfortable place,” Schulz said. “This project will allow Harford County seniors to remain close to what is near and dear to them, including friends, places of worship, physicians, and so much more.”