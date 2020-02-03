On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the Harford County Public Schools Career and Technology Education Office will host an informational event for students and families interested in learning about the programs of study within comprehensive high schools, as well as HCPS signature and magnet programs.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with current students and teachers from a variety of CTE programs and discover how CTE prepares students for opportunities beyond high school.
CTE night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria at Patterson Mill High School, 85 Patterson Mill Road in Bel Air.
The following Maryland State Department of Education recognized programs of study will be represented: Arts, Media and Communications; Business Management, Finance and Entrepreneurship; Health and Human Services; and Science, Engineering and Technology.
Information on CTE specialty programs, such as the Academy of Finance, Project Lead the Way Pre-Engineering, and the Teacher Academy of Maryland, will also be available. Career & Technology student organization representatives include Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America, National Business Honor Society and SkillsUSA.
For more information, contact the Office of Career & Technology Education at (410) 588-5244.