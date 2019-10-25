David Reichenbaugh, author of “In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers,” will discuss his book Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bel Air Library, 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave., in Bel Air.
Reichenbaugh’s book, which will be available for purchase and signing, is a first-hand account of the compelling true crime story of the two men who terrorized the region in October 2002.
Reichenbaugh was the Maryland State Police’s criminal intelligence operations commander and the commanding officer at the scene where the snipers were captured.
Reichenbaugh’s career with the Maryland State Police started as a road trooper and continued on as a criminal investigator, undercover narcotics investigator, major violators supervisor and homicide and high-profile case investigator. He served as operations commander for the Criminal Intelligence Division after 9/11.
After 23 years of service, Reichenbaugh retired from the Maryland State Police as a lieutenant and barrack commander in Cumberland.
He holds a bachelor of arts from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. In addition to authoring “In Pursuit: The Hunt for the Beltway Snipers,” Reichenbaugh also contributes to “Homeland Security Today,” providing law enforcement articles and insights.
The event is supported by the Bel Air Friends of Harford County Public Library.