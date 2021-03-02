Bel Air Masonic Lodge Apron returns to town in April after more than 225 years

Founded in 1819, the Maryland Masonic Museum at the Grand Lodge of Maryland in Cockeysville is home to one of the most comprehensive collections of Masonic Regalia in the world. Open to the public, among the treasures of the museum is the desk used by George Washington to submit his resignation as Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army in addition to other items owned and used by George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, as well as artifacts related to the Titanic and NASA.