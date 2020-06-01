Dr. Austin Hill named Harford Community College’s Director for Strategic Partnerships

“I am honored to have been selected for this position," Hill said. “Many thanks to Dr. Jackson and her executive leadership team, and the selection committee as well. Being able to create innovative and intentional learning experiences not only for Harford County Public Schools students but all of Harford County is very important to me. I look forward to taking the experiences I’ve had working with our outstanding business community while leading Edgewood High School’s Academy of Finance and applying them to the North Star and HCC at Edgewood initiatives.”