Dr. Austin Hill named Harford Community College’s Director for Strategic Partnerships

Dr. Austin J. Hill has been named the Director for Strategic Partnerships at Harford Community College. In this position, he will provide leadership for and implementation of strategic projects at the college, specifically HCC at the Harford County Public Library Edgewood Branch and North Star, and work with other nonprofit agencies and businesses in Harford County. He will begin his new role as Director for Strategic Partnerships on June 15.
A K-14 educator with eight years’ experience, Hill has served in several positions including the Academy of Finance Coordinator at Edgewood High School, the K-12 to College Navigator at HCC, an HCC intermediary at the Edgewood Branch of the Harford County Library, and an adjunct instructor at HCC.
As Academy of Finance Coordinator at Edgewood High School, he guided more than 190 young scholars on a path for college and career readiness. Under his leadership, the Academy grew 220% in two years, experienced an average of 94% of seniors graduating with their national certification, and developed new programming that received local and national attention.
As a K-12 to College navigator, he serves as a liaison between Harford County Public Schools Career and Technology Education programs and Harford’s Community Education, Business & Applied Technology Division’s dual enrollment initiative.
As an adjunct lecturer at the college, he delivers instruction in traditional, hybrid, and online courses in both traditional and accelerated formats. He has assisted with the development and review of course offerings within HCC’s CEBAT Division and has taught Intro courses in Business, Management, Marketing and Info Sciences, as well as ABE II Math and Business Comp Applications.
He formerly taught 7th and 8th grade math at Friendship Academy of Engineering and Technology for Baltimore City Public Schools.
“I am honored to have been selected for this position," Hill said. “Many thanks to Dr. Jackson and her executive leadership team, and the selection committee as well. Being able to create innovative and intentional learning experiences not only for Harford County Public Schools students but all of Harford County is very important to me. I look forward to taking the experiences I’ve had working with our outstanding business community while leading Edgewood High School’s Academy of Finance and applying them to the North Star and HCC at Edgewood initiatives.”
Latest Harford County
Hill earned a Doctor of Educational Leadership degree from Capella University (Minneapolis) and a Master of Education degree in Career and Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education from University of Maryland Eastern Shore (Princess Anne). In addition, he has a Post-Masters Certificate in Leadership & Accountability from Capella University and Principal Leadership Certificate from Lamar University (Beaumont, Texas).