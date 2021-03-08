Havre de Grace Arts Collective offering free virtual workshop for artists

Have you created beautiful art but don’t know how to let the world know about it? The Havre de Grace Arts Collective will present a free virtual workshop titled “The Business of Art” on Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit www.HdgArtsCollective.org. Everyone is welcome.
Moderated by artist Ellie Tryon-Elgin, the workshop will feature two representatives from the Maryland Small Business Development Center. Amy Wallace Yingling, Regional Director at the SBDC, will discuss creating a business plan. Ryan Del Gallo, Business Consultant for Harford County and Advanced Technology Consultant for the SBDC, will discuss marketing your art.
This is the first of a series of workshops presented by the Artist Registry of the Havre de Grace Arts Collective. Artists who perform or sell or create work in Havre de Grace are invited to join the Artist Registry which aims to connect and increase awareness of the diverse range of artists in the local and regional community. To join the registry, visit www.HdgArtsCollective.org.
The Havre de Grace Arts Collective is a 501c3 organization created to address the cultural and economic needs of Havre de Grace and the surrounding region, including oversight of the Cultural Center at the Opera House, Arts and Entertainment District, Arts by the Bay Gallery and the Havre de Grace Public Art Committee. The Arts Collective receives support from the Maryland State Arts Council, the Harford County Government Office of Economic Development and by grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the City of Havre de Grace.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HdgArtsCollective.org or OHHdg.org.