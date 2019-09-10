Aberdeen Proving Ground to host Oktoberfest Friday, Saturday

Aberdeen Proving Ground will host “wunderbar” fun as the post celebrates all things German at its annual Oktoberfest.
The celebration runs 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and is open to the public. It will include local craft beers, entertainment and activities for the whole family, and authentic German food. Admission is $5, which covers both Friday and Saturday; children under 12 are free.
Events and activities include a German Festhalle featuring Alex Meixner German cuisine; festival fare along with German and craft beers; military police dog demonstrations; regional bands Bye Felicia Rocks, Chasing Friday, Rachel Hall, Walk-Ins Welcome and others; Family Fun Zone with children’s attractions and entertainment; and a car and bike show.
Community members over the age of 18 will be allowed to access the installation with a state or U.S. government-issued ID card such as a driver’s license, state ID card, passport or any other form of U.S. government-issued ID. Ages 17 and younger do not require ID cards. Once on post, signs will direct attendees to parking and to the Oktoberfest grounds.
For a full list of events and entertainment for the APG Oktoberfest, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/416545078984643/.