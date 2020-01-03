In previous years, when schools opened two hours late, morning kindergarten classes were canceled. Under the new plan, kindergarten classes would run on an abbreviated schedule. In the event of a delay, kindergarten classes would start at 11 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. Because of the time necessary to reschedule bus runs, the revised day means afternoon classes would start at 1:45 p.m. and end at 3:30 p.m., the normal closing time for elementary school.