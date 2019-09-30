A Churchville woman is being held without bail on an attempted murder charge after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with a vehicle early Friday morning following a night when “a lot of alcohol was consumed.”
Mckenzie Lee Wright, 24, of the 3400 block of McCommons Road, appeared via closed circuit television Monday afternoon before District Court Judge Kerwin Miller Sr. for a bail review hearing. Wright is charged with attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Wright and her boyfriend, who lives in the first block of Liberty Street in Aberdeen, got into an argument shortly before 2 a.m. Friday, according to charging documents.
Wright told police that at one point during the argument, “she got so mad ... that she got inside of her Hyundai and struck [the victim] with the vehicle while he was standing in the street,” according to charging documents.
That statement to police was enough to keep Wright in jail at the Harford County Detention Center without bail, Miller said.
“Based on this statement, there are no conditions I can place on a person who stated that during the argument she got so mad that she got into her car and struck the victim,” Miller said. “She’s not a flight risk, but I do find the defendant is a danger to the community and she shall be held without [bail].”
When police arrived at Liberty Street, they found the victim lying in the street, covered in blood and suffering from a serious head injury, according to charging documents.
Barely conscious and unable to explain what happened, he was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was listed in stable condition Monday.
Ten family members and friends were in the courtroom for the hearing Monday, Wright’s lawyer, Karen Jones told the judge.
She also presented Miller with several letters testifying as to Wright’s character and her faithfulness in employment and friendship, including one from Wright’s longtime Girl Scout leader, as indications she will be faithful to the court, should she be released on bail, Jones said.
“This appears to be an isolated incident, this appears to be an accident,” Jones told Miller. “She didn’t intend to strike another human being.”
She told the judge that the two got into an argument on a night in which “a lot of alcohol was consumed” and when she tried to leave, hit him with her car. Wright jumped out of the car and ran to her boyfriend, cradling him until medics arrived, Jones said.
“She is totally distraught and the first thing she asked was how was he doing,” she said. “This young man is very important to her.”
The two knew each other in high school and reconnected a few months ago, Jones said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tashani Dickson asked that Wright continue to be held without bail.
“She consumed a lot of alcohol and thought it was OK to get behind the wheel of a vehicle," Dickson said.
To allow Wright to be released was not only a danger to the person she struck with the vehicle, but to the community at-large, she said.
Dickson noted that Wright was put on probation before judgment for a previous charge of driving while impaired by alcohol and that she violated her probation.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for 11 a.m. Oct. 24, according to electronic court records.