Police: Harford woman charged with attempted murder after striking boyfriend with car in Aberdeen

An Churchville woman is being charged with attempted murder after she allegedly struck her boyfriend with a car following an argument early Friday morning, according to the Aberdeen Police Department.
Mckenzie Lee Wright, 24, of the 3400 block of McCommons Road, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber.
Police responded to the unit block of Liberty Street around 1:53 a.m. for a report of a man lying injured in the street. The 26-year-old, who police did not identify, was suffering from severe head injuries when police and first responders arrived, Aberdeen police said.
He was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore via helicopter for his injuries, which he is expected to survive, police said.
Detectives from the Aberdeen Police Department learned the man had been involved with a verbal argument with White, his girlfriend, police said. When he attempted to walk away, White struck him with a car, according to police.
Second-degree attempted murder is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison in Maryland.
This story may be updated.