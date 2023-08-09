Harford County councilwoman organizes walk ‘to take back our community’ after local woman is murdered on trail

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Some of the several dozen citizens take part in a Harford County Women's Walk, organzied by Harford County council member Jessica Boyle-Tsottles, on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Harford County Council member Jessica Boyle-Tsottles, the only woman on the county council, organized a “Woman’s Walk” Tuesday evening on the same trail where a Bel Air woman was last seen and whose body was found Sunday.

“I’ve had moms who usually drop their kids off at school and then go walk on the trail tell me that they’re afraid to go walking after this,” Boyle-Tsottles said by phone Tuesday afternoon. “We want the community to take back our power and show that we’re not afraid, and that this is our community.”

Advertisement

Boyle-Tsottles was referring to the death of Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five who was reported missing last Saturday after going for a walk on the Williams Street trailhead of the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air. Her body was found about a mile in on the trail Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore confirmed Morin’s identity. Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler is expected to provide a video update on the case Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

The flyer Boyle-Tsottles posted Monday on social media for the walk said that the gathering was in memory of Morin. Hundreds of residents commented on related posts, some saying that it was “too soon” for an event like this and to “let the family grieve.” Many urged Boyle-Tsottles to cancel the event. Others saw it as a political stunt by Boyle-Tsottles, a Republican businesswoman who was elected to District E this past November.

Boyle-Tsottles posted a new flyer – without Morin’s name – on Tuesday.

“I know family, friends, myself, who walk this trail alone and we shouldn’t have to be fearful,” Boyle-Tsottles told the gathering before the walk began around 6:30 p.m. “My intention was to bring the community together, unite everyone and just be here for each other’s support. ...We live in a great county, and will continue to live in a great county.”

A diverse group of about a hundred people, led by Boyle-Tsottles and her family, walked the winding trail in the woods, with members of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office patrolling the path on all-terrain vehicles. The group crossed a wooden bridge called Heavenly Waters Bridge over a stream and went up a hill part way before turning around and returning to the entrance.

“Up there,” Bel Air resident Regina Brown said while pointing through the tall trees toward the walkers. “That’s where they found her, I hear. Such a shame. It’s usually a very peaceful place, especially in the mornings.”

Brown, 73, walks this portion of the trail regularly and said she came out to the event “to support the trail.” She said she was headed out for a walk Sunday morning on the trail when her brother-in-law called.

“He told my husband, ‘Tell her not to go out walking,’ because he’d heard the news [about Morin],” Brown said. “I’d never been afraid to walk the trail until then, but after the news, my husband told me that every day I’d left the house to walk the trail, he worried about my safety.”

Brown said she returned Tuesday morning for a walk. “They added all this police protection on the trail so I came back,” Brown said, “and it was nice because they had the all-terrain vehicles. You just felt safer.”

Advertisement

She said she hoped that there would be a police presence on the trails going forward.

County Council member Aaron Penman, a former sergeant with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, said that patrolling the county’s trails were part of his duties his last six years on the job before retiring in October 2022. He said that the community services team would set up tables and provide information about how not to be a victim, and how walkers can protect their cars and keep their valuables safe.

“We want to make sure people feel safe walking the trail,” Penman said during the walk. “I’m confident that the sheriff’s office and other allied agencies will solve this crime but in the meantime, our community needs to feel safe and this is a way to show our support in a united front to let people know that we do live in a safe community.”

Penman said he does not recall a similar incident occurring on the trail during his 24 years with the sheriff’s office.

“It’s a tragic incident, but it’s an isolated incident,” Penman said. “I mourn for the family and my heart goes out to them.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Advertisement

Rachel Morin’s death has been ruled a homicide by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, but the suspect and motive are unclear. The sheriff’s office has an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help. Anyone who was on the Ma & Pa Trail on Saturday, or near the trail or trail heads, and took photos or video, is asked to send them to Sgt. Maddox at maddoxc@harfordsheriff.org. “There could be something helpful in one of your photos that might bring us one more piece of the puzzle,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Rebekah Morin to cover funeral costs and to take care of Rachel Morin’s five children, Rebekah Morin said on the GoFundMe page. As of Wednesday, close to $40,000 of the $65,000 goal had been raised.

“It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak,” Rebekah Morin wrote. “My sister, Rachel Morin, went missing on Saturday, August 5, 2023 around 6 p.m. In less then 24 hours, her body was found by local law enforcement. It has only been a week since my niece Lily Beth passed away from SIDS, and I find that I have to make yet another GoFundMe to help my mother, Patty Morin, with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place.

“This was not an accidentally death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty.”