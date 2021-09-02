Two plead guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Harford County wiretap case

On Feb. 24, 2020, investigators followed Bolden and Murphy as they traveled to Wilmington, Delaware, to meet with a cocaine supplier. After completing a transaction for 9 ounces of the drug, Bolden and Murphy returned to Harford County to sell it. But two days later, Murphy was seen going back to a Wilmington casino to return the cocaine to its supplier as customers had complained about the quality of the cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.