Winter Storm Watch issued for Harford County through late Thursday

A winter storm watch has been issued for most of Central Maryland, including Harford County, starting late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.
The National Weather Service forecast for Bel Air indicates a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain. The winter storm watch, issued shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, is calling for as much as 5 inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice accumulating throughout the region.
Travel “could be nearly impossible” according to the winter storm watch.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice, according to the weather service.