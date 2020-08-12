Harford winery building catches fire after being struck by lightning, only suffers minor damage

The Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a fire in a three-story barn sparked by a lightning strike Wednesday afternoon.
Chief Scott Hurst said that multiple people saw the barn, which had been converted into a store at the Mount Felix Winery be struck by lightning, which kindled a small fire there.
“They had one of their buildings struck by lightning on the third floor,” he said. “We found a roof area that was on fire.”
The fire took about 20 minutes to extinguish, and the building suffered minor water and smoke damage, Hurst said.
The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Level Road. Route 155 was shut down for about an hour because one of the company’s hoses had to be run across it to extinguish the fire. Nobody was hurt in the incident.
Hurst said that, while lightning strikes have been reported, they are not overly common.