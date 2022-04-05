Burlington donates $5,000 to William Paca/Old Post Elementary School

Burlington Stores has donated $5,000 toward school supplies to Harford County Public Schools’ William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School in Abingdon to celebrate its new store that opened recently at The Festival at Bel Air Shopping Center.

The teachers will use the funds for new classroom items, Principal Ron Wooden said.

“On behalf of Harford County Public Schools, I would like to welcome our new local Burlington store and thank them and AdoptAClassroom.org for their generous donation to our school,” Wooden said. “Our teachers are so excited to purchase the tools they want for their classrooms this year. We are thankful for the support we received from Burlington and AdoptAClassroom.org.”

Each time Burlington opens a new store, Burlington celebrates by adopting and funding a local school in their store community, according to a news release. After opening the store, a representative from AdoptAClassroom.org contacted school administrators to help secure the donation for William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary School.

AdoptAClassroom.org is a national, tech-based nonprofit that connects donors and sponsors with PreK-12 teachers and schools to help equip more classrooms and students with school supplies. AdoptAClassroom.org has raised $57 million and supported more than 5.8 million students across the U.S. since being established in 1998. For more information, visit www.adoptaclassroom.org.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer that operates 840 stores in 45 states. For more information about the company, visit www.burlington.com.