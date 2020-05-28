Harford County expands public Wi-Fi to parking lots of five county buildings

Wi-Fi access points were installed at the Agricultural Center in Street, Churchville Recreational Center’s Level Building, Fallston Activity Center, McFaul Activities Center in Bel Air and the Havre de Grace Senior Center. The access points will not have passwords, but users of the service must agree to terms and conditions before logging onto the internet. County buildings are still “generally closed to the public" in view of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Tuesday news release.