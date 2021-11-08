Pedestrian from Street struck and killed in Whiteford

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday morning on Whiteford Road, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
At 6:30 a.m., Kenneth Mark Smithson, of Street, was walking on Whiteford Road near Quarry Road when he was struck by a Toyota RAV4 traveling north on Whiteford, according to police reports. The driver was reportedly unable to see Smithson when ascending the hill, and struck him.
The victim was transported to Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air where he died. The driver remained on scene.
State troopers from the Bel Air Barrack continue to investigate the collision.