Whiteford home sustains extensive damage in Thursday night fire

A home on the 1500 block of Main Street in Whiteford sustained extensive damage after discarded smoking material caused a large fire to break out around 7:50 p.m. Thursday
An occupant discovered the fire, which originated from smoking material which had been improperly disposed of on the front porch of the duplex-style home. She alerted neighbors in the adjoining home, which allowed everyone to escape unharmed, the Office of the State Fire Marshal reported.
Wind gusts reaching 20 MPH exacerbated the fire, causing it to spread more rapidly throughout the home. Between the structure and contents of the home, the blaze caused roughly $400,000 in total damage.
Forty-five members of the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company responded to the one-alarm fire which took 20 minutes to control. One firefighter sustained a minor leg injury; he was transported to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center via ambulance.
Seven people were displaced by the fire; they are being assisted by friends and family, as well as Harford County Disaster Assistance.