Friday fire torches Whiteford home, displacing family and causing $750,000 in damages

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a Friday morning house fire that left a Harford County home as a total loss.
Firefighters received the call for a house fire in the 4400 Block of Slate Ridge Road in Whiteford at around 9:38 a.m. and found the two-story house burning, according to the fire marshal.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire, which was discovered by a neighbor, the fire marshal’s office reported.
It took firefighters about 90 minutes to get the flames under control. About 50 firefighters responded to the blaze, but in the end, the home was declared a total loss, suffering an estimated $750,000 in damages, according to the fire marshal. One adult and three children were displaced by the fire, the office reported.
The fire’s cause and area of origin are under investigation, and the office asked anyone with information about the fire to call its regional tip line at 410-386-3050.