Weis Markets makes $450k donation to paralyzed veterans organization

Weis Markets donated $450,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America — the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders, and diseases, like MS and ALS, and all people with disabilities, according to a news release.
Officials from Weis Markets presented the check to PVA on Nov. 12 at the company’s Perry Hall store.
This donation was raised through a six-week in-store fundraising campaign centered around celebrating PVA’s 75th anniversary, according to the release. The donation will support PVA’s mission and help create a world where our most severely injured heroes have access to specialized, quality health care, meaningful careers and their earned benefits.
“Donations from partners, like Weis Markets, enable PVA to help veterans throughout their journey of recovery — both locally and around the nation,” said Carl Blake, Executive Director of Paralyzed Veterans of America, in the release. “Thanks to them, PVA has provided vital services and resources, free of charge, for 75 years. We’re grateful for their ongoing partnership and look forward to many more years together.”