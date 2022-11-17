At least two injured in Aberdeen shooting Wednesday night, police say

Two people shot Wednesday night in Aberdeen were taken to Shock Trauma, police said.

Aberdeen Police spokesperson Lt. Will Reiber said police first received a report of a shooting at about 8:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 300 block of Stevens Circle where they found two gunshot victims.

Advertisement

The two victims were taken by ambulance and medevac to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The victims’ ages, genders and their conditions were not available late Wednesday evening.

Reiber said a third gunshot victim was reported shortly afterward outside the Aberdeen Police Department’s jurisdiction. That victim was taken to a different hospital. Police are still determining whether that person was injured in the same shooting.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.