Mix of snow and sleet creating slick travel conditions on Harford County roads

There hasn’t been much accumulation of snow in most parts of Harford County, but sleet has been falling pretty steadily throughout Thursday morning, as state and county crews had been hard at work for several hours to keep roads clear.
County roads crews treated major thoroughfares with salt brine on Tuesday, ahead of the storm, and started their shifts at 3 a.m. Thursday to load salt, said Cindy Mumby, a spokesperson for county government. Sleet began falling around 5:30 a.m., Mumby said, and crews have been working to keep roads clear ever since.
Roads remain slick, and she said it was best for county residents to stay home if they don’t have to go out.
Unofficial accumulations reported to the National Weather Service ranged from as little as a half-inch in Abingdon as of 11:10 a.m. to more than 5 inches in Norrisville at 7 a.m. Thursday.
When snowfall accumulation is light, but rain and sleet mix in, it’s sometimes worse than when there is a significant snowfall, because drivers don’t realize there is ice underneath until it’s too late.
“If it doesn’t look like a lot of snow, it can leave you with a false sense of security,” Mumby said.
The county is responsible for taking care of about 1,000 miles of roadways with about 150 pieces of county equipment have been out on the roads, including pickup trucks, dump trucks and salt trucks.
Because the storm has been mainly ice, Mumby warned that buildup on power lines or tree branches could lead to outages. Residents should charge their devices and check on neighbors, she said.
This article will be updated.