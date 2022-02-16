Colleagues remember Harford County firefighter Wayne Fisher

Michael Forstoffer Jr. worked with Wayne Fisher at the Eureka Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company in Pennsylvania and remembers him as a “stellar fireman.”
“We were in this one fire one time, and I didn’t really know [Fisher] that well. He was pretty new,” Forstoffer, Eureka’s fire chief, said. “There was a lot of fire, and he goes: ‘You ready to go to work?’ He was there right away, and I knew he was the real deal.”
Fisher served in the Eureka company for nearly 10 years. He also worked for the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Foundation for nine years as an EMS provider.
Fisher died unexpectedly Feb. 6 during a shift at the Darlington Volunteer Fire Company. A viewing was held Wednesday at Mountain Christian Church in Joppatowne and his funeral will be held there Thursday at 11 a.m.
Forstoffer saidabout 20 members of the company came down from Eureka for the viewing, and he expected nearly 30 will attend the funeral and bring all the company’s apparatus.
“The brotherhood has really taken a strain in the past several weeks with the loss of the three [Baltimore firefighters] … and now Wayne,” said Robert Patrylak, fire chief of the Darlington company. “The reason why they’re here today and tomorrow is to remember Wayne for everything Wayne did and his passion for the fire service.”
Patrylak has known Fisher for more than 20 years and has many memories of him. They worked together in several jurisdictions, including Baltimore and Carroll counties.
“I could be at an Orioles game and see Wayne working and not be surprised,” he said.
He also remembers Fisher as friendly, supportive and a role model for both EMTs and firefighters.
“His heart was absolutely just unimaginable,” Patrylak said. “And it is a huge loss because of it.”
Carolynn Chewning, operations manager of the Harford County Volunteer Fire and EMS Foundation, said the foundation has been “proactive” in checking on employees following Fisher’s death and making sure they’re a part of the observances for him.
“We’re all pretty devastated by the loss,” Chewning said. “Not everybody worked with him one-on-one, but everybody knew him.”
Megan Weeks, a fellow EMT with the Darlington company, knew Fisher for 14 years — they first worked together at the Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company. She remembered he would frequently tell her stories about his sons. The last story he told her was about one of his son’s basketball teams; the team was losing, but then a kid on the team made a half-court shot.
“Seeing Wayne’s face light up when he told that story, I will always remember that smile,” Weeks said.
Weeks noted how members of their company oftenspend more time with each other than their spouses. She estimated that she saw Fisher about 48 hours a week.
“Losing him was like losing a family member,” she said. “He was my best friend.”