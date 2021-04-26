Trial for truck driver charged in Harford County crash that killed Klein’s president, child set to begin Monday

In a February 2020 hearing, Retired Judge Lawrence Daniels struck down a motion to move the trial out of the county, filed by Watson’s attorneys. Thompson had collated and submitted over 100 news articles about the crash to the judge, arguing that the publicity of the trial — and the victim’s profile in the county — were reasonable grounds to move the proceedings somewhere else because of issues selecting an impartial jury. He said every local judge had recused themselves from the proceeding.