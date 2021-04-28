Judge dismisses all charges against truck driver in 2019 Harford County crash that killed Klein, second grader

The New Jersey truck driver who was involved in a deadly 2019 crash on Route 24 in Bel Air was acquitted of all charges Wednesday by a Baltimore County judge.
Judge Mickey Norman dismissed two counts each of gross negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle and criminally negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle against Carloo Everton Watson. In his ruling, Norman said the state had not met the burden of proof to convict Watson, 51.
On March 11, 2019, a ShopRite tractor-trailer driven by Watson crashed into a line of traffic stopped at the red light on Route 24 and Ring Factory Road, south of Bel Air. Klein’s Family Markets President Andrew Klein, 65, of Forest Hill, and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary second-grader Tripp Johnson, 7, died in the crash.
“If I could move heaven and Earth to make them better and bring them back, I would,” Watson said after the conclusion of the trial. “I hope they can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”
Norman, a Baltimore County judge, was hearing the case in Harford County Circuit Court because local judges had recused themselves.
Prosecutors had argued that Watson was using a cellphone and made no attempt to brake prior to the crash. On Tuesday, the judge threw out traffic charges that Watson was using a cellphone when the crash occurred, stating that the state failed to meet the burden of proof that he was in violation of Maryland’s hands-free laws.
Video introduced earlier in the trial showed Watson using a Bluetooth headset at a stop prior to the crash.
