Havre de Grace to host first Waterfront Festival with public art unveiling, fireworks

The city of Havre de Grace wants to show off its waterfront this weekend with the inaugural Waterfront Festival.
“In Havre de Grace, we love our waterfront, it’s beautiful. It’s the best-kept secret in Harford County,” said Bambi Johnson, executive director of the Havre de Grace Alliance, which is sponsoring the festival.
“A lot of people think there’s the downtown and there’s the waterfront. We’re trying to connect the two.”
The festival runs 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Concord Point Park and Hutchins Park.
It kicks off Saturday with the unveiling of a new public art sculpture, “Big Fish, School of Fish” created by Thomas Sterner. The sculpture is a large striped bass (rockfish) made of highly reflective stainless steel that will be cantilevered over a portion of the signature sidewalk in Concord Point Park. The surface of the three-dimensional fish is made from hundreds of smaller rockfish connected to form the fish body.
Saturday ends with fireworks at 8:45 p.m., which were postponed during the city’s Independence Day celebration July 6 because of bad weather.
The fireworks will be visible from both parks.
Free ground and water transportation will be provided between the two parks, which are about a mile apart.
The shuttle bus between parks will also run to other parts of the city to help people with parking, Johnson said.
Other activities will be going on throughout Havre de Grace over the weekend.
The Crab Soup Challenge from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday features 12 groups vying for the title of best crab soup. For $5, visitors can visit participating restaurants or American Legion and VFW groups, sample their crab soup and vote for their favorite.
The Cultural Center of Havre de Grace at the Opera House will host a live “Ariel” show at 1 p.m. Saturday, with a singalong, personal meet-and-greet, and giveaways with the star of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid." Tickets, for $5, include the movie.
Other events include a free youth fishing derby from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the end of the public pier, music and demonstrations on the main stage, a crab feast (tickets are required) and kayak rentals.
All day activities include a beer garden, decoy carvers, face-painting, boat tours, jet boat rides, a strolling magician, artists, crafters and other vendors, carnival games and a kids zone.
“The whole point is to celebrate the heritage that is the Susquehanna,” Johnson said.
This year’s event isn’t over and tentative plans are being made for next year, which include the Town of Perryville holding its Lower Ferry Festival on the same weekend to celebrate between both municipalities, with transportation between both.
For more information, visit The Waterfront Festival in Havre de Grace’s Facebook page.