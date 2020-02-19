Harford County Council changes zoning of Washington Court, paving way for Coppermine to build sports fields

The Harford County Council voted to change the zoning of Washington Court in Edgewood from residential to commercial amusement Tuesday, paving the way for a Baltimore company to potentially buy the property and develop sports fields there.
Officials expressed consternation, however, at the sale price of $1, that the county hadn’t been able to find a more productive use for the land over the years, and that the council was under the gun to replace about 36 acres of fields off of Carsins Run Road near Aberdeen that are set to stop operating around November.
“We felt like we were being pushed into a corner because we know that we’re losing fields at Carsins Run and we know that our tournament season starts in the spring,” Council President Patrick Vincenti said in an interview Wednesday.
Coppermine Fieldhouse, a Baltimore-based sporting company, expressed interest in building eight turf fields on the approximately 35-acre property off Cedar Drive, near Edgewood Elementary School and the Boys & Girls Club.
As it is currently proposed — but not agreed to — the county would essentially give Coppermine the property, selling it for $1, which the company would then put up as collateral to secure funding for the fields’ construction. The council voted 6-1 in approval of the zoning change.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Vincenti stressed that this was only the beginning of the process at the public meeting, and many members of the seven-man body acknowledged the property could have been better managed from the time the county purchased the land nearly two decades ago.
The county purchased Washington Court from the federal government in 2001 for $992,000 after the military housing on it was decommissioned in 1994. From there, a revitalization effort began, but ultimately stalled after a recession hit the county and a private developer backed out of building homes on the site in 2011.
Since then, it has, effectively, sat fallow.
Councilman Robert Wagner said Coppermine’s project would not fit in with the residential neighborhood it is planned for. There is no reason to change the zoning for one project like this, which he said was a product of “backdoor zoning."
“This is exactly what spot zoning does,” he said. “It is only for one entity’s gain.”
Wagner ultimately voted in favor of the project, saying he hoped the venture would succeed and bring money into the Edgewood area, but others echoed his criticism.
Councilman Joseph Woods, who voted against the rezoning, said the sale price of $1 bothered him considerably.
Even with the promise of increased sports tourism revenue and attracting business to Edgewood, the proposed sale price to Coppermine was not enough, he said, and the details of the agreement are too fungible.
The deal as written locks Coppermine into a 20-year contract with the county. Although Coppermine’s founder testified before the council to assure them he would not build apartment buildings after the contract ends, Woods questioned what will happen after that mandated period expires.
“We could have better served the community by using taxpayer money and [building] a park there ourselves,” he said. "We should have done it; we could have done it, and I am just as guilty about everybody else here.”
"My conscience cannot let me sell a piece of property for $1 in Harford County,” he continued.
The venture is expected to generate between $700,000 and $1.5 million in taxes for the county over 20 years and potentially draw 6,000 people a week to Edgewood. That translates into sports tourism revenue — people spending money at local corollary businesses — which a study commissioned by Visit Harford! said supported 650 jobs in the county and net almost $50 million in revenue between 2016 and 2018.
Councilman Curtis Beulah advised patience; the project will take some time to bear fruit, he said.
“What I would say is I hope for the best here and I really think this is a good opportunity, but ... I too feel squeezed on this,” he said.
Coppermine now has to commission and complete traffic studies and other preliminary steps before it can move forward, Vincenti said.
“I agree that we are in a tight pinch to save — not to bring more — but to save the sports tourism business that we have in Harford County today, but at the same time I agree that this is the opportunity that our Edgewood community needs,” he said. “We are doing the right thing here if this is approved, but I am cautious. This is the first step.”
The bill passed to applause from the meeting’s attendees.