Aberdeen Walmart closes Wednesday afternoon for sanitizing and restocking because of COVID concerns

The Walmart store in Aberdeen closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Friday for cleaning and restocking to address concerns about COVID-19.
“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store, and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” according to a statement released Wednesday afternoon.
Ashley Nolan, a global communications senior manager for Walmart Corporate Affairs, said that this was a “proactive measure” and that Walmart has been temporarily closing stores for similar reasons since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nolan did not detail the specific concern at the Aberdeen store that led to this decision. Citing privacy reasons, she would not say if the temporary shutdown was due to a COVID-19 outbreak among employees.
The statement also said Walmart will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and require all people, vaccinated or not, to wear masks in public indoor spaces in locations where transmission is substantial or high.
Harford County is currently an area of high transmission, according to the CDC website.
“When the store reopens Friday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” the statement read.
The county currently has a COVID positivity rate of 30.56 percent, about 1.6 percentage points higher than state’s current positivity rate of a record-breaking 28.56 percent.