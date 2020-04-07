SARC Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser/awareness event postponed until June, with virtual challenge until then

The nonprofit SARC has postponed its largest fundraiser, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, until June 13 because of the novel coronavirus, but will be creating a virtual challenge until the actual walk.
Traditionally, men have walked Main Street in downtown Bel Air in high-heeled shoes on a Saturday morning in April to raise awareness about, and money for, victims of domestic and sexual abuse.
SARC, the Sexual Assault and Spouse Abuse Resource Center, puts on the annual event, which serves as a major fundraiser for the organization. The nonprofit SARC Inc. is headquartered in Bel Air and assists women and children, as well as men, who have suffered domestic violence or sexual abuse.
The goal of the virtual challenge, the organization said in a press release, “is bringing family and friends together (walking or running) to bring awareness to domestic violence and sexual assault.”
Here is how to participate in SARC’s virtual Walk a Mile Challenge:
- Donate $10 and take a picture of your kids chalking the sidewalk with #SARCWalkAMile
- Donate $20 and take a picture or video doing jumping jacks or jumping rope.
- Donate $30 and take a picture of your entire family walking together.
- Post all pictures and videos to any SARC social media outlet using the hashtag #SARCWalkAMile. Tag SARC or email eflynn@sarc-maryland.org to share the media for you.
People who want to participate in the June 13 walk can register to walk as part of a team or as an individual.
“Encourage your family, friends, and neighbors to join the Challenge and/or Walk,” the release states. “We are in this together as SARC continues to provide services to our clients during this time.”
“We realize that this years Walk A Mile In Her Shoes may look a little different than years past but it still has the same importance and we strive to bring this awareness to our community.”
To learn more about SARC, visit www.sarc-maryland.org. For more information about the Walk a Mile event or virtual challenge, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/walkamile2020/.