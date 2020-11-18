Harford school leaders discuss return virtual learning this week in the face of ‘staggering’ COVID-19 numbers

Harford County Public Schools officials gave the Board of Education updates on a number of measures being taken to prevent COVID-19 transmission within the school system, as officials described a “staggering" increase in cases.
“We, unfortunately, had to make a decision to return to fully virtual,” HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson said Monday’s school board meeting, as he and his top aides provided a detailed update about the transition back to remote learning, which the majority of students had been doing when the school year started in September.
Staff also discussed elementary and secondary education, mental health support for students and their families, interscholastic athletics, and technology in the face of the county’s rising COVID-19 metrics.
The rate of new cases in Harford stood at less than five per 100,000 people in late September, but it had climbed to more than 30 new cases per 100,000 as of Monday and continued to rise Tuesday.
“We are now at six times the rate we were just a couple months ago,” Bulson said.
Nine students and 25 HCPS staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, with 266 students and 264 staffers in isolation or quarantine as of Friday, Nov. 13, according to a dashboard on the school system website.
The state released an updated version of its “COVID-19 Guidance for Maryland Schools” last Friday, with new information on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance for contact tracing and quarantining.
The state’s guidance on maintaining 6 feet of social distancing between people while in school has not changed, though, according to Bulson, who has talked in the past about how the 6-foot separation creates a major challenge in getting students back to school full time.
“The language around requiring 6 feet of social distancing is still very much in place,” Bulson said.
Some students who do not have reliable internet access at home have been able to go to “connectivity hubs” at local schools, where they can learn while connected to HCPS internet service — 28 students are being served at hubs in Darlington Elementary School, North Bend Elementary in Jarrettsville and William Paca Elementary in Abingdon, according to Renee Villareal, executive director of elementary school instruction and performance.
Four connectivity hubs have been established for secondary students at Aberdeen High School, Bel Air High School, Edgewood High School and North Harford High School, all of which serve middle and high school students in those communities — 39 students are being served in the hubs, according to Michael O’Brien, executive director of secondary school instruction and performance.
Andrew Moore, HCPS director of technology, reported that 583 students have received WiFi “hotspots” as of Monday, plus 59 teachers have received the devices since the spring. Another allotment of hotspots was expected to arrive Tuesday, and they can be provided to students in the connectivity hubs if those facilities need to be closed, according to Moore.
Mary Beth Stapleton, manager of family and community partnerships, has been working with Deb Merlock of the Harford County Education Foundation to connect some families with Comcast’s Internet Essentials program to help them with internet access, according to Villareal.
O’Brien reported visiting connectivity hubs Monday and said staff there are “doing a great job with the kids.”
“Everybody we talked to really said that the transition [to virtual learning] has been pretty seamless,” O’Brien said.
He encouraged families to contact the principal of their child’s school if they have any need related to technology, mental health or if they have concerns about their child’s academic achievement — first-quarter grades are scheduled to be posted online Friday, according to Bulson.
“The principal can help,” O’Brien said. “The counselors are on standby to help with any students in need.”
Bernard Hennigan, executive director of student support services, stressed that “the mental health of our students does remain at the forefront of our minds.”
“We were seeing concerning trends regarding the mental health of our students prior to the pandemic, and we know that those concerns have only been exacerbated in some cases during this situation,” he said.
Hennigan discussed some of his office’s upcoming initiatives to support mental health, such as a town hall meeting where students can ask questions and connect with peers who might be having the same difficulties. The school system’s mental health coordinator also is preparing to send letters to members of the Student Mental Health Council. He said he is “excited about the fresh ideas” those members will contribute to better assist students.
Hennigan encouraged people to click on the “Social-Emotional” tab on the HCPS website for resources on mental health, including the “HCPS Virtual Calming Room,” which has activities for students and adults.
People also can send a message to mentalhealthsupport@hcps.org, which is monitored by school social workers, if they need assistance. Additional resources include the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, the county’s office of mental health, a family’s health insurance provider or the child’s school, according to Hennigan.
People in immediate need should call 1-800-NEXT-STEP to get the county’s mobile crisis team, or 911, Hennigan said.
“This [pandemic] is difficult for everybody, and just know that we’re here to support you whether it be at the central office or the school-based level,” Hennigan said.
Mary Nasuta, supervisor of health services, echoed Bulson’s concern about “staggering” COVID-19 numbers in Harford County.
Nasuta urged members of the community to “take this virus seriously — wear your masks, socially distance 6 feet, wash your hands often, stay home when you’re sick.”
“With positivity this high, it is really important that the community avoid crowds,” she added, noting that people should consider spending Thanksgiving only with those who live in their households.
Nasuta reminded people to answer their phones if they see “MD COVID Alert” on their caller ID, as it is the platform used by health officials for contact tracing. She also encouraged residents to sign up for the MD COVID Alert app to help with contract tracing — the app does not reveal a user’s identity, but “the more people that participate in the app, the better,” Nasuta said.
“We want to get our students back in person as soon as we possibly can, but the data does not give us that opportunity right now,” Bulson said of the COVID-19 case numbers.
He encouraged people to visit the HCPS channel on YouTube for a “wealth of video resources” to support students and parents.
“We’re doing everything we can to provide as provide as robust an instructional program as possible,” Bulson said.