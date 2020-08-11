After hours of discussion, Harford school board approves plan for all-virtual learning, plus support centers

The students of Harford County Public Schools will have all-virtual classes for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, with the option of learning from home or at a Learning Support Center set up in various school buildings, following the Board of Education’s near-unanimous approval of HCPS’ Continuity of Learning Plan on Monday.
School board members voted 8-1 in favor of the plan late Monday night following several hours of discussion, including spending about 90 minutes hearing comments from the public — board member Tamera Rush cast the lone dissenting vote.
Officials plan to begin online classes when the next school year starts Sept. 8 and keep that system in place through the end of the first semester in late January. Officials “have many, many details to still get the planning right” for all members of the HCPS community before the school year starts, HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson noted.
“When we get to the end of this work, we will be able to deliver a safe [learning] environment for everyone involved,” he said.
The board fielded close to 60 public comments for Monday’s meeting; the majority of commenters were against virtual classes, citing the many problems families had when HCPS switched to online distance learning in the spring as schools throughout Maryland closed to protect students and staff from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many parents and students who submitted comments Monday shared stories of youths experiencing depression and anxiety while isolated from their peers and teachers, or they cited concerns about children, especially those in early elementary school grades and those with special needs, missing crucial portions of their education and development while out of the classroom.
Other commenters focused on how high school seniors missed the traditional spring milestones last year and how high-schoolers this year could be affected by losing the ability to play fall and winter sports or participate in extracurricular activities.
Those comments come on the heels of a protest last Thursday in which 50 to 60 people picketed in front of the HCPS headquarters and in downtown Bel Air, urging school system leaders to open schools for in-person classes, at least through a hybrid model in which students are in school part of the week and learn remotely the rest of the week.
“We absolutely understand the impact that not being in person has on our students,” Bulson said Monday.
He said HCPS’ initial plan for a hybrid model — based on how the state is in Stage 2 of its reopening and recovery plan for businesses — had been switched for the all-virtual plan “still had many holes, and it had many logistical issues we could not deliver on.” School system officials pivoted in July after hearing multiple concerns about the hybrid plan from school board members, HCPS staffers and members of the public during an electronic town hall.
“At this point, as far as I’m aware, every other district in this state also began moving to a fully virtual [learning model],” Bulson said.
There are more than 38,000 HCPS students and about 5,000 employees. More than 2,500 students are expected to attend a learning center, where they will be supervised by adult staff while still receiving virtual lessons, and they will have bus transportation to and from the centers, plus meals will be served during the school day.
“I have absolute confidence that we can create these in-person experiences in our schools, and we can do that safely,” the superintendent said.
Once the learning centers are “settled and working,” then officials will look at bringing more students, primarily those in the greatest need of in-person services, back to a classroom setting, Bulson said.
Bringing more students back depends on multiple factors, such as what is happening with COVID-19 at the time, the directives local school systems receive from the state, as well as the school system’s ability to provide adequate staffing, ensure enough personal protective equipment is available, and that staff and students follow safety protocols, according to Bulson.
“We need to ensure that we can deliver this plan that we have as safely as possible,” he said.
This story will be updated.