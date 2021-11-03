Harford County to honor veterans with resource fair, online photo gallery

Harford County is celebrating veterans Nov. 13 with a resource fair and online photo gallery of honor.
The Harford County Veterans Resource Fair will be held that day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. The theme of this year’s fair is, “Veterans Mental Health, From Awareness to Action.”
The photo gallery will include images of veterans, living or deceased. New photos will be published every day during November. Local veterans, and family members who wish to honor them, are invited to participate by submitting a photo, preferably in uniform, and information about their service. Submission forms and instructions are posted on the county website.
Photos will be posted on the Facebook page for the Harford County James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs and on the county website at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/927/Commission-on-Veterans-Affairs.
At the fair, representatives from the Department of Veterans Affairs and veterans service organizations will discuss and check on claims, help veterans sign up for VA health care, and answer questions about the GI Bill. Invited exhibitors include the Veterans Benefits Administration, VA MD Health Care System (VAMHCS), Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, Humana Military (Tricare Administrator), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and Maryland Vet Center for free counseling and referrals.
Information about veterans’ health care and benefits and printed guides to resources and local businesses that offer veteran discounts will be available at this event. Veterans can also enter a drawing for a big-screen TV and one of three $250 gift cards sponsored by Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union. A grab-and-go lunch from Mission BBQ will be provided. Masks will be required indoors.
For veterans and those who support them, representatives from Harford County Department of Community Services will offer suicide prevention training known as QPR (question, persuade, refer). The training will be held in the lower level of the armory from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The training is free, but space is limited. Register by emailing odcp@harfordcountymd.gov or calling 410-638-3333.
For the giveaways, all Harford County veterans who attend the fair will receive a ticket for a drawing to win a 65-inch TV with wall mount, or one of the $250 gift cards. Contestants must be Harford County veterans; the drawing will be held live on the veterans commission Facebook page. Only one prize per veteran will be allowed.
The resource fair is organized by the all-volunteer Harford County James V. “Capt’n Jim” McMahan Commission on Veterans Affairs, under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman.
“It’s important for our veterans, military personnel and their families to know how much we appreciate them,” Glassman said. “I encourage residents to send in photos for our online gallery and join me at the resource fair. Thanks to the members of my veterans’ commission, Harford County will continue our tradition of honoring those who have served our nation.”