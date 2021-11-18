xml:space="preserve">
Vehicle fire in Havre de Grace ruled accidental by fire marshal

By
The Aegis
Nov 18, 2021 1:03 PM

A 2015 Chevrolet Traverse caught fire on the 100 block of Ohio Street in Havre de Grace around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The daughter of the car’s owner was driving it, returned home, then observed flames appearing to come from the car’s engine about 15 minutes after exiting the vehicle.

The one-alarm fire was contained by nine members of the Susquehanna Hose Company in three minutes. It is estimated to have caused $9,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

The cause of the fire was determined by the state fire marshal to have been accidental due to an engine malfunction.

