Harford Health Department says it will have no problem administering first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

“If we are thinking about getting these schools open by April or May, it is going to be part vaccines but part our own willpower to deal with our fatigue of COVID-19. We have got to keep our good behaviors up, all of the stuff we hate doing, but we do it anyway,” Bishai said. “We saw what happened when we tried to open them during a high rate of virus transmission; it just doesn’t work when there is a high rate of virus.”