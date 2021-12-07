University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health selects leader to replace retiring Sheldon

Elizabeth Wise has been selected as University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health’s new president and chief executive officer, the organization announced Tuesday.
Wise will replace Lyle Sheldon, who announced his decision to retire in July after more than three decades with the Bel Air-based organization, including 26 years as president and chief executive officer. Wise will step into the new role on Jan. 10.
Since 2017, Wise has served as president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and senior vice president, operations, Lehigh Valley Health Network, which includes Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City. She was named president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City in 2020 and president, north region in 2021.
“Elizabeth is an empathetic and deeply experienced health care executive with a record of accomplishment and a track record for building lasting relationships among peers and colleagues,” said Mohan Suntha, president and chief executive officer of the University of Maryland Medical System, in a news release.
Wise earned a Master of Science in Nursing and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Seton Hall University. She is a member and fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
“I am joining an organization with a focus on high quality, patient-centered care and a highly collaborative and dedicated board of directors and leadership team,” said Wise in the release. “I look forward to being part of the Harford County community and working with colleagues at Upper Chesapeake Health and the University of Maryland Medical System in this next chapter of the organization’s rich history.”
During her time with Lehigh Valley Health Network, Wise was force in helping the system to expand and transition through numerous changes in the way health care is delivered in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley and the surrounding region, according to the news release.
“Elizabeth’s achievements, experience, and proven leadership skills are first class and she has a comprehensive understanding of all aspects of the health care industry, including its unique managerial, financial, operational, and medical challenges,” said Bryan Kelly, Board Chair of UM UCH, in the news release. “Elizabeth has a demonstrated commitment to teamwork and quality patient care and a passionate conviction that successful medical treatment includes the attentive human touch that patients and their families so deserve.”
Sheldon worked for Upper Chesapeake Health for 34 years, 26 of which he spent as its executive head. Throughout his career, he spearheaded new initiatives including overseeing the 2000 opening of the system’s namesake medical center in Bel Air as a replacement for Fallston General Hospital, and the 2013 merger with the University of Maryland Medical System.
“Lyle’s long tenure has laid the foundation for a prosperous future for UM UCH and we are forever grateful for his exceptional service during a long and very distinguished career,” said Dr. Suntha in the release.
This story will be updated.