A Q&A with Upper Chesapeake Health’s new president, Elizabeth Wise

Elizabeth Wise moved to Aberdeen Jan. 9 to start her role as president and chief executive officer of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.
“I really love the county — it’s very beautiful here,” she said. “There’s a lot to do. Just looking forward to learning more about it.”
The New Jersey native most recently served as the president of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and senior vice president of operations of Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Wise is taking the helm as UMUCH is expanding — two new buildings are being constructed: one is a medical center in Aberdeen, the other is an outpatient surgery center on the Bel Air campus.
The Aegis caught up with Wise to discuss her background, her time as CEO thus far — she assumed her new role on Jan. 10 — and her goals for UMUCH.
[This interview has been condensed]
Aegis: Tell usabout your background in the industry before you got to Upper Chesapeake.
EW: I started out my career in health care as a junior volunteer at a hospital. During school, as I was getting my bachelor’s degree in nursing, I worked as a nursing assistant and then worked as a professional registered nurse caring for cardiac patients. My background [is in] cardiac surgery, cardiac transplant, and then had a traditional career trajectory in terms of an assistant nurse manager, a director and assistant vice president.
Also in my career, I’ve worked as a vice president for heart and vascular services. I have been a chief nursing officer, as well as a chief operating officer. More recently, I was the president of the north region of a health system in Pennsylvania. I’ve worked at hospitals in Washington, D.C., Delaware, I mentioned Pennsylvania, as well as New Jersey.
Aegis: You’ve been here almost two months now. How has it been so far adjusting to the job?
EW: It’s been a wonderful experience. For me, what’s important from a leadership perspective is the people, and the people not only in the community have been wonderful, but at the organization; they are very friendly and warm, [and] really care about the mission and the organization and the commitment to caring for the community. And so I have been very impressed with that.
Aegis: What was it like taking over amid this massive COVID surge from the omicron variant?
EW: Fortunately [or] unfortunately, I had a very similar experience at the organization that I came from. I was the incident commander for the organization that I previously worked for. So I had experience of working in the midst of a pandemic, with a high incidence of positivity rate.
Where I came from, we’re very close to New York and New Jersey, and a lot of people left the state to go work there. We were the first hospital to be hit, where I previously worked, so I had that experience that I could bring to the organization. But I will tell you that Upper Chesapeake Health has a very good incident command structure that really provided the organization to keep people updated to get information and messaging out. We were meeting every day to give new information. I was really impressed with the structure and the reporting structure, and it really was all the team coming together to help care for the patients and for other team members as well.
Aegis: What are some of the things that you have seen and noticed that need to change? What are some of the issues you see in Upper Chesapeake that need to be addressed at some point in the future, whether it be the near future and or over a period of time?
EW: We need to continue to focus on our team members because they’re the core. I talked about how important people are [and] that we’ve been through a lot, and recognizing that and also to continue to support each other. That needs to continue because we’re not out of the woods yet. We’re in a much better place than we were, but people have been through a lot, so we need to acknowledge and recognize that.
Aegis: What are some of your goals for this position?
EW: Initially for me, it’s really getting to know the people, not only at the organization, but also in the community and how we can support the community and work together to continue to make sure that our county is healthy and continue to make improvements in health.
Aegis: What are some efforts you think could be undertaken to help improve the relationships between members of the community and the medical community?
EW: We do a lot in the community now. We do a lot of screenings. We give vaccinations, including COVID vaccinations. We do a lot of education in the community around different topics. And also we’ve been very fortunate to partner with other communities, and local nonprofits that help support the health of the community
[These questions were received in a follow-up email]
Aegis: What kind of geriatric care is UMUCH offering currently, and do they plan to expand or change that anytime soon?
EW: The Aberdeen campus offers a separate area designated for geriatric behavioral health services — a service we don’t have currently.
Aegis: How have staff shortages impacted UMUCH? How many doctors/nurses have quit recently, or since you took office? Did they leave because of the pandemic? How will UMUCH work to keep their remaining employees and recruit new ones?
EW: Less than 1% of more than 2,500 team members have elected to leave UMUCH since the vaccination requirement was implemented last September. Health care and hospital staffing are incredibly challenging during these times as there are many variables at play; the economy, the competitive job market and retirements. We will continue working to build our team and seek new ways to retain and recruit including alignment with the Harford County Community College Nursing Program.
Aegis: How has the mentality of Harford County been different from other places you’ve worked?
EW: The country is very divided today on ways to deal with the pandemic and Harford County is no different.
Aegis: Some people in the county are still very against masks/vaccines/restrictions/etc. What is that like in terms of staff morale?
EW: During the most recent surge, we have seen firsthand the impact of COVID-19 on those who remain unprotected. As health care providers, we are called to prevent disease, treat and help to heal people. Science guides our decisions. All we can do is try to educate, make testing and vaccines readily available, and keep following our mission to save lives.