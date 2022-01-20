University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health appoints three new board members

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has appointed Theresa B. Felder, president of Harford Community College; Ryan D. John, chief financial officer at Independent Can Co. ; and James C. Richardson, retired director of human resources for Harford County, to the board of directors of UMUCH, its hospitals and the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.
“We are fortunate to have three dynamic Harford County leaders join our board of directors,” said Elizabeth Wise, president and chief executive officer of UMUCH. “Their expertise will assist us as we continue to provide the best possible health care to the communities we serve.”
A resident of Havre de Grace, Felder has served as president of Harford Community College since January 2021. She came to HCC from Clark State College in Springfield, Ohio, where she served in several roles including senior vice president, and was responsible for leading the Student Affairs Division, strategic planning and institutional research.
Felder serves on the boards of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Advisory Board, Harford Business Round Table for Education, Northeastern Maryland Technology Council, Susquehanna Workforce Network and the Greater Baltimore Committee.
Felder holds a doctorate in higher education leadership from Northeastern University, a master’s degree in administration from Central Michigan University, and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Syracuse University.
John, a Fallston resident, leads financial and corporate strategy for Independent Can Co., in Belcamp. Before joining the company in 2019, Ryan spent 19 years at Alban Tractor Co., Inc., where he served in a variety of positions including executive vice president, vice president of accounting and information technology, and controller.
He is a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and Mountain Christian Church, and holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from McDaniel College.
Richardson, a resident of Pylesville, retired in 2021 as director of human resources for Harford County government, a position he held from 2014-2021 and from 1998-2006. For eight years, Richardson was director of economic development for Harford County. Among his accomplishments were establishing the Chesapeake Science and Security Corridor, preparing Harford County for the Base Ralignment and Closure 2005 move of more than 22,000 positions as part of a U.S. Department of Defense reorganization program, and implementing the Saba/Halogen Performance Management System.
Richardson is secretary of the Highland Community Association. He has served as vice president and program committee chair for the Maryland Public Employer Labor Relations Association; a member of the board of directors of Mason-Dixon Community Services; and an elder with the Highland Presbyterian Church.
Richardson holds a master’s degree in economics from Virginia Tech and a bachelor’s in political science from Lynchburg College.
The new board members will serve a one-year term.