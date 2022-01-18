New board members appointed at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health | PHOTOS

xml:space="preserve">
New board members appointed at University of Maryland Upper...

James C. Richardson has been appointed to the board of directors of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.
Jan 18, 2022
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health appoints three new board members.
Theresa B. Felder, Ed.D., president, Harford Community College
Theresa B. Felder, Ed.D., has been appointed to the board of directors of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.
Ryan D. John
Ryan D. John has been appointed to the board of directors of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.
James C. Richardson
James C. Richardson has been appointed to the board of directors of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.
