Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation raises over $26 million for local health organizations

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation has raised more than $26 million for the “Your Health, Our Mission: Caring for Our Families Together” campaign that launched in July 2017, according to a news release from University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

The campaign is the most successful fundraising effort in the history of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, according to a foundation spokesperson.

The money that was raised will support three local organizations: The Klein Family Harford Crisis Center, which offers behavioral, mental health and addiction services; Cancer LifeNet, which helps Harford and Cecil County residents deal with the physical, emotional and financial aspects of having cancer; and Senator Bob Hooper House, an assisted living care facility in Bel Air.

Craig Ward, who co-chaired the campaign along with his wife, Terri Garland, said these three organizations are being supported because not only do they help their patients, they also help the patients’ families.

“We’re offering this to everybody,” Ward said, “and we’re working extremely hard through these campaigns to make sure we have the funds to support those folks that need these services because everybody deserves these types of services.”

The campaign’s original goal was to raise $12 million. When the campaign officially ends on June 30, the foundationhopes to have raised an additional $1 million. More than 8,700 individuals, families, businesses and organizations donated to the campaign, UMUCH’s President and CEO Elizabeth Wise said in the news release.

“The success of the campaign has been so profound that we kept reaching new supporters and so we had momentum going on, so we kept things going,” Ward said. “It’s turned out to be a win for everybody, both for the foundation as well as the community.”