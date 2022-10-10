Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival 2022

Jennifer Phillips of Havre de Grace is joined by her canine companion, Sugar, as they walk during an large rainbow arch at the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival in Havre de Grace on Saturday, October 8, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The fourth annual Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival was held Saturday at Concord Point Lighthouse Park in Havre de Grace.

Approximately 5,000 people attended the event, which was hosted by Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, an organization founded in 2019 to provide support for LGBTQ+ people in Harford and Cecil counties.

The family-friendly event featured live music, drag performances and other entertainers. More than 85 local artists, vendors and nonprofit organizations participated, twice as many vendors as last year, said Kurt Doan, vice president of Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride.

“It was nice to see such a diverse group of people out and about enjoying the afternoon,” Doan said. “It was a fantastic day.”