The fourth annual Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival to be held Saturday in Havre de Grace

The Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival will be held Saturday from 2-6 p.m. at Concord Point Lighthouse Park in Havre de Grace.

The fourth annual, family-friendly event will feature more than 85 local artists, vendors and nonprofit organizations, as well as live music, drag performances and other entertainers.

The event is hosted by Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride, an organization founded in 2019 to provide support for LGBTQ+ people in Harford and Cecil counties.

The festival keynote speaker this year is Paula M. Neira, a decorated Navy veteran who, after serving, pursued a career in nursing. Neira was named the Johns Hopkins Medicine Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Health Equity’s program director of LGBTQ+ equity and education in March, according to a news release.

Neira is also an attorney and was a leader in repealing the military’s “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. She also made naval history in 2015 by becoming the first transgender Navy veteran to have her discharge documentation updated with her correct name.

Tickets for the event are free and available on UCBPride’s website: ucbpride.com.

Beforfe the festival, UCBPride and The State Theater of Havre de Grace will co-host a drag bingo fundraiser Thursday at 7 p.m.. Tickets are available online for $20 or at the door for $25.