Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride adds three new board members

Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride added three members to its board.

At its December meeting, the board unanimously voted to add Jordan Dios, Dana Gullo and Katie York to the board, increasing the number of board members to eight.

“We are excited to add three new and outstanding members to our board,” said Kurt Doan, UCBPride president. “As we look at the work in the year ahead, we’re confident that each of our new board members possesses the skills and passion to advocate for the LGBTQIA+ communities in Harford and Cecil counties.

Dios works at Harford Community College and is a founding member of HCC’s gender-affirming clothing closet.

Gullo, a higher education professional who has more than 25 years of experience working for colleges and universities in the tri-state area such as Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, York College of Pennsylvania and Wilmington University. Currently, Gullo is an associate dean at Cecil College. Gullo is passionate about advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion in all aspects of learning, UCBPride said in a news release.

York has worked in higher education administration for more than a decade at colleges such as the Cecil College and the Community College of Baltimore County. York is an active member of their employer’s LGBTQ+ Committee for Advocacy, Support, and Inclusion. York is an advocate for racial equity, disability justice and LGBTQIA+ rights, UCBPride said.

Along with adding three new board members, the board unanimously voted to elect Cierra Walker as vice president. Walker joined the board in 2022 and played a vital role in expanding the group’s social offerings, particularly for the youth community, UCB Pride said.

People interested in volunteering with UCBPride or serving on a committee are welcome to reach out via the UCBPride website. The organization was founded in 2019 and provides advocacy and support for LGBTQIA+ people, communities and their families in Harford and Cecil counties. For more information about the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival, upcoming events, or the organization, visit www.UCBPride.com.