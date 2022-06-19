Zeno Jones of Aberdeen gives a spirtual mime performance during the Upper Bay Juneteenth festival at the Hosanna School Museum on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Upper Bay Juneteenth Festival | PHOTOS

Pictures from the Upper Bay Juneteenth Festival at the Hosanna School Museum in Darlington on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Elijah Britten, 6, of Edgewood enjoys a pony ride, led by Aaron Thomas with City Ranch of Woodlawn during the Upper Bay Juneteenth festival at the Hosanna School Museum on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Festival goers tour the inside of the Hosanna School Museum during the Upper Bay Juneteenth festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

David Love of Aberdeen, aka Dr. Love, entertains 2-year-old Westminster resident Talitha Eleonu with his puppetry during the Upper Bay Juneteenth festival at the Hosanna School Museum on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Dan Stokes of Abingdon looks through a photo album, learning about the history of the Hosanna School Museum during the Upper Bay Juneteenth festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Javari Jones, 9, of North East plays a game of cornhole with a family member during the Upper Bay Juneteenth festival at the Hosanna School Museum on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

People watch a mime performance by Zeno Jones of Aberdeen during the Upper Bay Juneteenth festival at the Hosanna School Museum on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Cheryl Brown of Joppa assists in making crafts with her granddaughters Londyn, left, and Lauryn Maypray during the Upper Bay Juneteenth festival at the Hosanna School Museum on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

People take part in the Upper Bay Juneteenth festival at the Hosanna School Museum on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

